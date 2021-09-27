ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

media release: Welcome back to a new semester of the Sustainable Energy Seminar Series! We hope you all had a good summer break and are ready to get back into the rhythm of the school year. Our first seminar of Fall 2021 will take place on Monday, September 13, with a presentation discussing the role that power converters will play for grid stability and reliability as the grid transitions to a system dominated by renewable generation. Given the extreme weather events of the past week (and several months) across the U.S., this is a very timely talk!

Due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, this semester we will again be using the Zoom webinar platform for all presentations. You can register for all upcoming webinars in this series at the same time (or pick and choose which ones to register for) using this registration link:

Sessions will be recorded and will be shared to this seminar list andposted to the WEI website.

Sep. 27: "Advances and Challenges in Enhanced Geothermal Systems: Nondestructive Tools to Understand the Subsurface" - Jesse Hampton, Assistant Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering