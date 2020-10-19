RSVP for Sustainable Landscaping: Beauty Today…and Green Tomorrow

press release: In our desire to create more comfortable outdoor living spaces humans have altered the shape and ecology of our landscape, often permanently. But, is it possible to support a satisfying outdoor lifestyle, while improving the environment and reducing our impact? Learn how you can create a personal outdoor environment tailored to your individual aesthetic style that is also environmentally beneficial. You’ll discover the many benefits of innovative & sustainable landscape techniques that can be applied to any site. We’ll explore a variety of design, installation and care techniques with countless advantages, including: beauty, erosion control, cleaner air and water, human well-being, and habitat for desirable wildlife.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 29, 6:30-8 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 19

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $15/$12 member