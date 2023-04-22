media release: Sat. April 22, 6:00 pm, James Reeb UUC (2146 E. Johnson) Sustainable Saturday Night! After over 10 years of monthly potlucks and in recent years zoom gatherings, this monthly in-person gathering returns with a potluck, Earth Day sing-a-long, and – of course, Earth Day Cake! Join us for a community discussion about the past, present, and future of this monthly gathering that was committed to building community around our commitments to Peace, Justice, Sustainability, and Democracy. Info? Visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/534689035501612/