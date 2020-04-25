ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

press release: Sat. April 25, 6:00 pm Virtual Sustainable Saturday Night and the launch of the Building Unity Virtual Tour! The details regarding the format for this virtual celebration on the last night of Earth Week are still in the making. Consider sharing something - perhaps a song, a poem, the writings of an environmentalist, a game, a joke, a story, or something that could be shared as a visual on all of our screens. If you have any ideas or if your group would like to co-sponsor and help create and/or promote this event, please call Tim at 608-630-3633.. For more info, including Zoom call-in instructions, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/513995719480582/