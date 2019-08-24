Sustainable Saturday Night

Google Calendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Sat. Aug. 24, 6:00 pm James Reeb UU (2146 E. Johnson) Sustainable Saturday Night – potluck followed by discussion! Join t he Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition as they plan direct action regarding the pollution at Truax and its planned expansion to accommodate the addition of F-35 nuclear capable stealth fighter jets. Those planning the September Climate Strike actions from September 2o to 27 will be there too. Info? https://www.facebook.com/events/222276822016578/

Info

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Environment, Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sustainable Saturday Night - 2019-08-24 18:00:00