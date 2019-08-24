press release: Sat. Aug. 24, 6:00 pm James Reeb UU (2146 E. Johnson) Sustainable Saturday Night – potluck followed by discussion! Join t he Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition as they plan direct action regarding the pollution at Truax and its planned expansion to accommodate the addition of F-35 nuclear capable stealth fighter jets. Those planning the September Climate Strike actions from September 2o to 27 will be there too. Info? https://www.facebook.com/ events/222276822016578/