Sustainable Saturday Night
James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Sat. Feb. 23, 6:00 pm James Reeb Unitarian (2146 E. Johnson St.) Sustainable Saturday Night – community potluck, followed by a program: Back from the Brink – with Dr. Rogge about municipal divestment from the nuclear arms race. Info? #608-630-3633
Info
Environment, Politics & Activism