ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

media release: Join us for the next Virtual Sustainable Saturday Night on Saturday, January 22, at 6 pm via Zoom

Supporting the Indigenous-led Movement to Stop Pipeline and Other Threats

Come learn about this movement from those who are leading it. Learn how you can help at this critical time in history. Now is the time for the people to finally listen to Indigenous wisdom and secure a livable world for our children.

Co-sponsored by: 350-Madison, Honor the Earth, Our Wisconsin Revolution, Wisconsin Unitarian Universalist State Action Network, James Reeb UU Justice Leadership Team, First Unitarian Madison - Justice Ministry, and others. To add your groups name to this growing list of endorsing co-sponsors, go to: tinyurl.com/cosponsor1222022