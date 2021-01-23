ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

media release: For seven years Sustainable Saturday Nights has been gathering at James Reeb UU on the fourth Saturday of the month for programs and potlucks about peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy. With the pandemic this has continued through Zoom. For January 23rd's Sustainable Saturday, we are expanding participation statewide on the important topic of the 2021-2023 state budget and what we can do to assure our budget is grounded in justice. Please share this event on Facebook! Write to BuildingUnityWI@gmail.com for more information.

Join us via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85022048802

One tap mobile: 13017158592, 85022048802#

Any Phone: 1 301 715 8592 Meeting ID: 850 2204 8802