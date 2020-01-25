Sustainable Saturday Night

press release: Sat., Jan. 25, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, James Reeb UU (2146 E. Johnson St.): Sustainable Saturday Building Unity Gathering! Community potluck at 5:00 pm followed by a 6:00 pm panel, featuring:

• Climate Justice – Stephanie Salgado - YCAT & WI Task Force on Climate Change.

• No F-35’s in Madison – WI State Rep. Chris Taylor

• Black Liberation - Kaleem Caire - CEO and Founder of One City School

• Immigration Justice - Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera

• Indigenous Resistance to Extraction Industry -Menīkānaehkem Organizer - Anahkwet

• Criminal Justice Reform - Jerome Dillard, EXPO/WISDOM

• Building Unity for Farming and Food Justice - John Peck, Family Farm Defenders

For more info, visit the Facebook event : https://www.facebook.com/ events/1008073549549119/