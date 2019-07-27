press release: Sat. July 27, 6:00 pm James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation (2146 E. Johnson) Sustainable Saturday Night - Building Unity With & Within a Tiny Home Village! Potluck dinner, followed by a discussion with Allen Barkoff on the Occupy Madison (Tiny House) Village which houses formerly homeless people in 99 square feet Tiny Houses in a cooperative communal setting. OM Village's challenges and successes will be discussed in the context of the past, present, and future. T here will be an optional follow-up tour of the Village located just one block away from James Reeb. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/438946403353674/