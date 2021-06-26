ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

media release: Sat. June 26 6:00 p.m. June’s Virtual Sustainable Saturday - Building Unity to Stop the F-35s

We will be discussing the latest news about the Air National Guard Base in Madison and how a growing movement of concerned citizens intend to stop all plans for basing the terribly loud and polluting F-35s in one of Madison's neighborhoods. We, the people, say, "NO!" Come learn how you can get involved and help stop these awful nuclear capable weapons of mass destruction from polluting our land, water, and sky and filling our ears with the deafening sound of death and misappropriated wealth. Feed the people, not the war machine!

