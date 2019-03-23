press release: March 23 is Sustainable Saturday Night

Potluck at 6, program starts at 7, ends by 9. The program will be an update from Voces de la Frontera on their effort to create a state driver's card for undocumented immigrants. And a MOSES member will provide updates on the upcoming WISDOM Action Day. Free. All are welcome. James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation. 2146 East Johnson St. Contact Kelly at 345-7144 for more information.