ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

media release: Registration is now open for the Our Revolution March statewide meeting on Indigenous-Led Resistance to Extraction Industries. Held in conjunction with Sustainable Saturday Night, this event will take place Saturday, March 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Extraction industries are destroying people and planet for the profit of a few. Whether it's Enbridge's Line 3 and Line 5 to carry dirty tar sands oil across Wisconsin for export or the Back Forty metallic sulfide mine that threatens the Menominee River, extraction is running rampant with little to no oversight. But the people, led by indigenous groups, are fighting back.

Join us at 6 p.m. to hear original music about Line 3 from singer-songwriter Larry Long, as well as testimony from two recent visitors to the Line 3 resistance camps: Justice Peche (Oneida), OWR board member and Green Bay chapter leader, and Tim Cordon, social justice coordinator at First Unitarian Society of Madison.

Then our program will get underway at 6:30 p.m. with a lineup of speakers that includes:

Paul DeMain (Oneida & Anishinaabe), board chair for Honor the Earth, on Line 3 and divestment

Al Gedicks, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council, on the Back 40 Mine and social license to operate

Kristin Welch (Menominee), executive director of Waking Women Healing Institute, on the connection between missing and murdered indigenous women to fossil fuel resource extraction

Patricia Hammel, attorney and activist, on legal aspects of Line 3 / Line 5

The Wisconsin 7, who will just be completing a 22-day fast for climate justice.

For over eight years, Sustainable Saturday Night has been hosted on the fourth Saturday of each month by James Reeb UU Congregation's Justice Leadership Team and a host of community partners. In 2018, the Building Unity project grew out of one of these gatherings and has been central to Sustainable Saturday Night ever since. For more information about Sustainable Saturday Night, go to the Building Unity website or Facebook page.

This event will be conducted over Zoom. Register here to get the meeting link: https://www.mobilize.us/ourrevolution/event/376888/