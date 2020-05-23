ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

Sat. May 23, 6:00 – 8:00 pm Building Unity – One Virtual Gathering at a Time! May’s Sustainable Saturday Night via Zoom! Now you can join this unity building gathering, committed to peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy, from the comfort of your own internet connection. The Building Unity Tour will be sweeping back to Madison for a one night stop for this event, before returning to its statewide tour that is moving through the southeast corner of Wisconsin and up into the Greater Milwaukee Area for a number of upcoming stops. Learn more about the Building Unity Tour as well as how you can support any number of partnering organizations that show up at our tour stop gatherings.

Bring your supper if you like. You can also bring something to share through the "Sustainability Open Mic” - an announcement, a song, a story, a joke, a poem, or whatever you'd like - in 2 minutes or less - all along the themes of of peace, justice, sustainability, democracy, and unity! Questions? #608-630-3633 For the Zoom link and other info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/287433048943546/