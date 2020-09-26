ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

media release: Sat. Sept. 26, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Virtual Building Unity Gathering to Turn Out the Vote!

Sustainable Saturday Night returns after a two month hiatus. We will hear from pro-voting leaders around the state. Come share information and inspiration as we enter the last 38 days before the polls close. While we are non-partisan, we are united in our belief that our democracy and the viability of all life on Earth, are gravely threatened and that the outcomes of this election matter significantly. Peace, Justice, Sustainability and Democracy are not partisan issues. They are essential to our survival. This is no time to let anything stop us from voting.

Feel free to bring a contribution for the "Sustainability Open Mic" and/or a story, poem, joke or other expression, announcement, etc... to share.

Until the outbreak of this pandemic, Sustainable Saturday Nights were monthly potlucks hosted by James Reeb UU Congregation in Madison. They have occurred during most months on the 4th Saturday night, for almost eight years. We plan to continue this tradition in a virtual way and are excited to now be able to open this event up to people around the state in the Zoom format.

For more info and the Zoom login details, please visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/653233555309993