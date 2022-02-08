ONLINE: Sustainable U

press release: Join the Middleton Public Library and the city’s Sustainability Committee for our ongoing series to help Middleton residents learn about living sustainably — why it matters, what our city is doing, and how you can help.

This session will feature short talks on how to make your home and commute more sustainable. We'll explore some ways to "green" your routine and discuss why going electric may be more attainable than you think.

*Please register to receive the Zoom link*

Kathy Kuntz, Director of the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change, will provide an overview of how & why to “Green Your Routine With Beneficial Electrification.” Kathy has almost 30 years of experience implementing programs focused on resource efficiency and climate action. Prior to joining Dane County Kathy led Cool Choices, a nonprofit that worked with businesses and local governments to engage employees in sustainable practices and prior to that Kathy led Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable energy program.

Susan Millar, co-leader of 350 Madison’s Community Climate Solutions Team (CCST), will provide a personal case study, discussing the steps she took to make her house “all electric.” leads CCST’s Madison Community Working Group, and participates in CCST’s State Policy Group. Prior to shifting all her volunteer time to 350 Madison, she was active in MOSES, a local organization working to reform the criminal justice system. A senior scientist emeritus at UW-Madison, she led research groups at the Wisconsin Center of Education Research, and established and led the LEAD Center, conducting evaluation research on projects designed to improve STEM education within higher education. She also directed the Education Research Integration Area of the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery.