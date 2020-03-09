press release: Suzanne Jill Levine is a leading translator of Latin American literature and professor at the University of California in Santa Barbara where she directs a Translation Studies doctoral program. Her scholarly and critical works include her award-winning literary biography Manuel Puig and the Spider Woman (FSG & Faber& Faber, 2000) and her groundbreaking book on the poetics of translation, The Subversive Scribe: Translating Latin American Fiction (published in 1991 and reissued this year by Dalkey Archive Press, along with her classic translations of novels by Manuel Puig). Levine is the keynote speaker for the annual Great World Texts in Wisconsin student conference, in which over 1,000 students and teachers throughout the state read and discuss Puig's Kiss of the Spider Woman.