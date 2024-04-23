× Expand George Holz Suzanne Vega and guitar. Suzanne Vega

media release: True Endeavors Presents SUZANNE VEGA

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $39.50 Advance; Gold Circle: $59.50 Advance; VIP Meet & Greet: $204.50.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation or any other, Suzanne Vega is launching her Old Songs, New Songs and Other Songs tour this spring with a run of East Coast and Midwest dates kicking off April 9 in Albany, NY. The 2024 tour follows a busy year of touring in 2023 that saw Vega perform extensively in the U.K., across Europe and in the U.S. Her 2024 dates will treat audiences to a career spanning evening that will include a first listen to songs from a forthcoming album. Vega will be accompanied by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard.

Of Vega’s performances The New York Times notes that she “is attentive to the realm of the unseen.” Finding Connecticut lauded a recent concert as “nothing short of mesmerizing, weaving tales through her soulful songs in a cozy setting that allowed for a deep connection with the audience.”

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including “Luka,” “Marlene on the Wall” and “Tom’s Diner,” an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. It remains an oft-sampled and covered standard by artists across the musical spectrum. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.

Vega’s most recent release, the career-spanning album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories (Amanuensis/Cooking Vinyl) was hailed by the Associated Press as “an excellent Vega primer, an artist who still merits being on your radar no matter what your hometown may be,” while Stereogum raves that the album is “a stripped-down, intimate tour through her songbook, highlighting her rich voice and novelistic approach to lyrics.”