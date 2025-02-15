Barn Dance

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Come join Suzuki Strings of Madison for a Barn Dance, featuring a Bluegrass Band and caller. SSM students will perform fiddling tunes, followed by community dancing.

This project is supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Frautchi and Rowland Foundations, Diane Ballweg, and the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation.

Dancing, Kids & Family
Music
608-424-2012
