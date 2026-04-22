× Expand courtesy Suzuki Strings of Madison The Suzuki Strings of Madison 2024 spring concert. Suzuki Strings of Madison

media release: The Wsconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) has named Diana Popowycz and the Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation as recipients of the 2026 Rabin Youth Arts Awards, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to youth arts education and access across Wisconsin.

Popowycz will receive the Rabin Youth Arts Award for Artistic Achievement, while the Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation will receive the Rabin Youth Arts Award for Philanthropic Achievement.

The 2026 Rabin Youth Arts Awards will be presented at two special ceremonies this spring: Diana Popowycz will receive her award on Saturday, May 2, during the 35th Anniversary Suzuki Strings of Madison Concert, and the Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation will be honored on Saturday, May 16, during WYSO’s Percussion Ensemble & Concert Orchestra Concert.

Established in 2001, the Rabin Youth Arts Awards honor the legacy of WYSO founding conductor Dr. Marvin Rabin, whose vision and advocacy helped shape generations of young artists and arts educators. The awards recognize individuals and organizations whose work has made a lasting impact on youth arts through artistic leadership, education, philanthropy, and service.

“Dr Marvin Rabin believed that young artists thrive when they are supported by both extraordinary teachers and committed champions of the arts,” said Michelle Kaebisch, WYSO Executive Director. “Diana Popowycz and the Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation embody that vision through their unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for young people. We are honored to recognize their profound impact on Wisconsin’s arts community.”

Diana Popowycz Recognized for Artistic Achievement

A violin pedagogue, Dalcroze educator, and arts leader based in Madison, Diana Popowycz has spent more than 30 years shaping the next generation of young musicians as co-founder and director of Suzuki Strings of Madison.

Since founding the program in 1990, Popowycz has built Suzuki Strings of Madison into one of the region’s most influential string education programs, serving approximately 100 students annually through a comprehensive curriculum of private instruction, group classes, music theory, Dalcroze eurhythmics, and ensemble performance.

Her broader contributions to the arts community include collaborations with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Wisconsin Union Theater, and local schools and arts organizations. She has also taught at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, coached chamber music with WYSO, supported WYSO Music Makers, and led Dalcroze training for organizations including Milwaukee Ballet and Madison Youth Choirs.

“I was fortunate to know Marvin and share many conversations and hangout times with him,” said Popowycz. “He served on my very first board of directors for Suzuki Strings of Madison. Honoring the legacy of Marvin Rabin, for me, starts with one twinkle at a time – building community through music, committing to excellence, and creating a lifelong love of the art form.”

Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Recognized for Philanthropic Achievement

On behalf of the Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation, Chris Battermann will accept the Rabin Youth Arts Award for Philanthropic Achievement in recognition of its meaningful support of youth arts initiatives and their commitment to expanding opportunities for young people through the arts.

The family’s generosity and advocacy reflect the essential role philanthropy plays in sustaining vibrant arts communities and ensuring young people have access to transformative artistic experiences.

Award recipients are selected through a statewide nomination process that recognizes excellence across all artistic disciplines, including music, dance, theater, and visual arts.

For more information about the Rabin Youth Arts Awards, visit: WYSOmusic.org/our-programs/rabin-youth-arts-awards