× Expand Diana Popowycz A past Suzuki Strings of Madison holiday concert at Capitol Lakes. Suzuki Strings of Madison

media release: Join Suzuki Strings of Madison as our young violinists stir up some musical merriment this season! Our annual holiday concert at Capitol Lakes features our beginning and intermediate level students. Come and experience the joy of music in a family-friendly environment - all ages welcome! This is a great opportunity to introduce your little ones to a live concert experience.

ABOUT US:

Since 1990, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided children of all ages quality, comprehensive musical instruction through the violin. By helping to foster a positive environment and working relationship between the teacher, child, and parent, students learn the tools for success and well-being that last a lifetime.