× Expand Erika Stierli A Suzuki Strings of Madison student solo recital. A Suzuki Strings of Madison student solo recital.

media release: Join us for a recital featuring our students from Suzuki Strings of Madison! Our young violinists range in age and level, from preschool to high school, from beginners to advanced...you may hear Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star or you may hear a Mozart concerto!

Come and experience the joy of music in a family-friendly environment - all ages welcome! This is a great opportunity to introduce your little ones to a live concert experience.

ABOUT US:

Since 1990, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided children of all ages quality, comprehensive musical instruction through the violin. By helping to foster a positive environment and working relationship between the teacher, child, and parent, students learn the tools for success and well-being that last a lifetime.