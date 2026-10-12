× Expand Diana Popowycz A past Suzuki Strings of Madison performance at Overture Center. Suzuki Strings of Madison

media release: Join Suzuki Strings of Madison as our young violinists stir up some musical merriment this season! Featuring our advanced students, this annual holiday performance is the perfect prelude to a Madison Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker at Overture. Come and experience the joy of music in a family-friendly environment - all ages welcome! This is a great opportunity to introduce your little ones to a live concert experience.

ABOUT US:

Since 1990, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided children of all ages quality, comprehensive musical instruction through the violin. By helping to foster a positive environment and working relationship between the teacher, child, and parent, students learn the tools for success and well-being that last a lifetime.