Suzuki Strings of Madison with Rachel Barton Pine

media release: Join Suzuki Strings of Madison on February 17, 2026 for a special recital-workshop with world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

Rachel will lead Suzuki Strings of Madison students in an inspiring exploration of her Music by Black Composers series. The event will feature multilevel student performances, Music by Black Composers repertoire, and solo works performed by Rachel herself.

This event is free and open to string educators (and the general public is welcome to observe). RSVPs Required