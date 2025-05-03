× Expand courtesy Suzuki Strings of Madison The Suzuki Strings of Madison 2024 spring concert. Suzuki Strings of Madison

media release: Suzuki Strings of Madison will present their all-school spring concert on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 4:00 pm. The concert will take place at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. in Middleton. The concert is open to the public and children of all ages are encouraged to attend. Tickets are available at the door: $20.00 per family, $10.00 per individual. The program will include music by well-known composers from the Suzuki method repertoire, Music by Black Composers repertoire, and composers Leroy Anderson and Gerardo Rodriquez. All levels of students will be performing from the earliest beginners to Sonora Strings, Suzuki Strings of Madison’s top level touring group, as well as the viola students and the String Ensemble.

Since 1990, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided children of all ages quality, comprehensive musical instruction through the violin. By helping to foster a positive environment and working relationship between the teacher, child, and parent, students learn the tools for success and well-being that last a lifetime.