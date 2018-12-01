press release: One of the most acclaimed female country singers of the late '80s and '90s, Suzy Bogguss is a small-town girl from Illinois whose résumé includes the Academy of Country Music’s award for Top New Female Vocalist, the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award, six top ten singles, one platinum album, and three gold albums. Bogguss is one of country music’s most pristine and evocative vocalists, with a witty charm, stunningly versatile voice, and intimate stage manner. Her 2018 show at the Stoughton Opera House will focus on Christmas music.