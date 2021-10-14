Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche

press release: After a lifetime of performing and recording, these days SUZZY ROCHE enjoys singing on the road with her daughter LUCY WAINWRIGHT ROCHE (sister to Rufus and Martha Wainwright).

Suzzy was member of The Roches, which included her sisters Terre and Maggie. Noted for their lush harmonies, quirky songs, and impressive stylistic range, they were among contemporary folk music’s most endearing artists- charming on record and in live performance.

Daughter Lucy apparently found no good reason to fall far from either the Wainwright or Roche family tree. You will be charmed.