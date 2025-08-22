media release: LAB^4 welcomes Swedish percussionist Sven Fredrik for a live performance, Sound Worlds, on Friday, August 22 at 7:00pm. Free admission!

Fredrik made his solo debut in October 2021 with imaginative instrumental music in the borderland between electronica and psychedelic/avant-garde. With drums as the foundational instrument, he draws inspiration from his local flourishing electronic sphere, nature, space and even Elvis Presley. Fredrik's compositions are crafted with broad strokes and intricate details, offering a distinctive auditory experience. You won't want to miss this one!