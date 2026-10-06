Svetlana Neshlyaeva reception

× Expand Svetlana Neshlyaeva 'Autumn Tapestry' by Svetlana Neshlyaeva. 'Autumn Tapestry' by Svetlana Neshlyaeva.

media release: Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium hosts "Inside the Frames" by Svetlana Neshlyaeva. Her exhibit, officially debuting on Saturday, October 10, features a range of mediums and techniques – showcasing Svetlana's dedicated and meticulous evolution as a later-blooming artist.

Born in Latvia and a resident of Siberia for many years, Svetlana received two higher degrees – one from the renowned Tomsk Polytechnic University and another from the Academy of National Economy of Russia. After a successful career as an electrical engineer and later as financial director, where she managed the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Svetlana decided to explore her creative side. "Suddenly," she recalls, "I wanted to draw. The desire was so strong that it surprised me."

About eleven years ago, amid a high intensity daily routine of work and family care, she managed to set aside two to three hours on weekends to attend beginner painting classes. Her first experience involved working with oil paints on primed cardboard. Her work always reflected attention to detail and a desire for perfection – at least as much as possible!

As her children grew older and began living their own lives, Svetlana found more time for herself. She continued attending the studio classes and began painting independently. After exploring various techniques, she became fascinated by watercolor: "I love its inconstancy and capricious nature. You can be frustrated with it, suffer over the result, and yet it is impossible not to love it!"

This artistic interest led Svetlana to Mount Horeb-based watercolorist and instructor Peggy Zalucha. Zalucha shared her own experience and knowledge, and encouraged Svetlana to participate in local and state exhibitions, where her work was well-received and earned awards.

Svetlana often finds inspiration in her travels with her husband, Brian Durtschi, a Mount Horeb native. This emotional connection to her work means that, overall, she is "in no hurry to part with [her] paintings." "Most of them," she shares, "have found a place in our home, complementing the interior and serving as warm reminders of the places we have visited and the experiences we have shared."

Meet Svetlana Neshlyaeva at a reception in the Driftless Historium’s Kalscheur Family Foundation Community Gallery on Friday, October 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., with brief remarks and reflections from the artist at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and select works will be available for sale.

“Inside the Frames” is free and accessible during the museum's opening hours (Friday through Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) through Tuesday, November 17, 2026. For more information, call the Driftless Historium at 608-437-6486 or email [email protected].