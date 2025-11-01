× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: We’re kicking off November by throwing it back to the golden era of hip-hop on Saturday, November 1st featuring DJ Swadetracz swinging thru from Milwaukee to cut it up with a little turntablism in the mix! Get down with Tribe, Biggie, Salt n Pepa, 2 Pac, Missy Elliott, Snoop & more! Kitchen open until midnight.