Swallow the Sun, Infected Rain

$20 ($18 adv.).

press release: Moldovan metal favorites INFECTED RAIN took the heavy music world by storm this fall with the release of their blistering, dynamic fourth full-length album, Endorphin. Now, the band is building upon the buzz by announcing new North American tour dates with headliners Swallow The Sun and fellow support artist Wheel. This marks INFECTED RAIN’s first tour of North America! Note: The tour now kicks off in March 2021.

Vocalist Lena says, "Hello world! We are very thrilled to announce that INFECTED RAIN is going on its first North American tour. Together with Swallow The Sun and Wheel, we are going to hit the road in April 2020. This is very emotional and exciting news for us because we know how much you’ve been waiting for this to happen. Words can’t describe how happy we are to share our music with you and finally meet you!"

Fierce screams and growls, heavy riffs and pounding beats combined with ingenious samples make INFECTED RAIN’s style an energetic blend of the best modern metal styles the heavy music scene currently has to offer. The band was formed in 2008 and made their first appearance on stage in the same year, performing a concert dedicated to Slayer. Countless shows all over Europe and Russia followed, alongside headlining slots at Europe's big festival names, until they gained the well-deserved attention of leading rock and metal label Napalm Records. INFECTED RAIN has released two EPs, several singles and four critically acclaimed full-length records to date.

Get infected by the future of modern and extreme metal – you won’t want to escape from the vehemence that is INFECTED RAIN!