× Expand courtesy Magnolia Pictures Swamp Dogg in "Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted." Swamp Dogg in "Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted."

media release: Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted

Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson | US | 2024 | 97 minutes

Wednesday, February 12 • 7 PM • Lecture Hall • Free for MMoCA Student Members and above, $7 for Nonmembers

Hidden away deep in the suburban San Fernando Valley, legendary cult musician Swamp Dogg, alongside housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty, has transformed his home into an artistic playground. This documentary film follows the group as they navigate the tumultuous waves of the music industry and forge a wonderfully bizarre and inspiring path across time and space.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is pleased to announce the spring 2025 season of MMoCA Cinema. Curated by James Kreul, the series is a collection of festival favorites and critics’ choices that are not available to stream online. This eclectic mix features two foreign language narrative films and two English language documentaries, offering a unique shared experience found only at MMoCA.

The series kicks off with A Traveler’s Needs, the most recent collaboration between Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo and French actress Isabelle Huppert. The following week features Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, an unconventional documentary about the legendary cult musician. Viet and Nam is a gay drama about two young miners shot on 16mm film. The series culminates with a recent restoration of Let’s Get Lost, the Academy Award-nominated documentary about trumpeter Chet Baker filmed in the final months of his life.

Tickets are $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA Student Members and above. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum Lobby, and films start at 7 PM in the Lecture Hall.

MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.