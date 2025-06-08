× Expand Will Branch The three members of the band Swarme of Beese in a stairwell. Swarme of Beese (from left): Stephen Canner, Stefan Keydel, Lynne Adele.

press release: Austin, Texas, based acoustic Americana trio Swarme of Beese will play a free afternoon concert of original music at Ernest Hüpeden's Painted Forest in rural Valton on Sunday, June 8 from 1-3. The group recently released their third studio album in a style they describe as "mutant folk." The concert is sponsored by Edgewood College and kicks off their summer concert series.