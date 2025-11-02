SWBMAI Fall Jamboree

media release: Noon to 5pm

$10 suggested donation

Including a record sale, silent auction & 50/50 raffle.

Presenting some of the SWBMAI member bands:

Noon to 1 - Open Jam

1:00 - Northern Comfort

1:30 - The Grazers

2:00 - SpareTime Bluegrass

2:30 - Annie and the Oakies

3:00 - Soggy Prairie

3:30 - The SoundBillies

4:00 - The Sorry Mt Band

4:30 - Chicken Wire Empire