SWBMAI Fall Jamboree
to
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Noon to 5pm
$10 suggested donation
Including a record sale, silent auction & 50/50 raffle.
Presenting some of the SWBMAI member bands:
Noon to 1 - Open Jam
1:00 - Northern Comfort
1:30 - The Grazers
2:00 - SpareTime Bluegrass
2:30 - Annie and the Oakies
3:00 - Soggy Prairie
3:30 - The SoundBillies
4:00 - The Sorry Mt Band
4:30 - Chicken Wire Empire
