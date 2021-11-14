Sweater People, Luke & the Levitations
UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Performing Arts Committee will present a Community Performance Showcase featuring Sweater People, a Wisconsin-based contemporary, experimental, improvisatory musical quartet. The Showcase will also feature Luke and the Levitations, a groove-based jazz pop group from Madison. The event will occur Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. in the Play Circle at Memorial Union.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music