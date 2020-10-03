press release: RSVPs required: https:// falconbridgeplayers.org/ pulp2020/

Saturday October 3, 2:00 PM, outdoors on the east lawn at Esser Place, 1850 Deming Way, Middleton

Legendary pulp fiction author Robert E. Howard created timeless heroes and warriors that long outlived the issues of magazines like Weird Tales and Fight Stories where they first appeared. Falconbridge Players is bringing back Conan, Sailor Steve Costigan, and other larger-than-life adventurers for one afternoon in the open air, Saturday October 3 at 2:00 PM, when Falconbridge Players presents dramatic readings of Sweaty Swordsmen & Swinging Sailors.

This outdoor storytelling event is free. RSVPs are required. Performance will be under 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performance will be held on the east side lawn at Esser Place, 1850 Deming Way (at Terrace Ave.) in Middleton. Our thanks to Compass Properties for their generous cooperation.

Seating is not provided, so please bring your own lawn seating or blankets. Seating zones will be clearly marked to provide household distancing.

RSVPs are required and are available at https:// falconbridgeplayers.org/ pulp2020/ where public health compliance information is also provided.