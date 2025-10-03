Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

10/3-12, at 7 pm Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: A gripping tale of love, loss, and vengeance, Sweeney Todd follows a wronged barber returning to the dark streets of 19th-century London after years of exile.

Consumed by grief and bent on justice, he finds an unlikely partner in the clever and unsparing Mrs. Lovett — whose meat pie shop becomes the key to his twisted revenge.

With soaring music by Stephen Sondheim and characters as complex as the city they inhabit, this musical thriller explores how far a man will go when everything he loves is taken from him.

Equal parts chilling, tragic, and unforgettable, Sweeney Todd is a musical thriller like no other.

Content Notice:This production may not be suitable for all audiences. It contains mature themes such as graphic violence with stage blood, sexual content and assault, and cannibalism. We encourage guests to review these themes and conduct their own research before purchasing tickets.