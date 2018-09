press release: WIJAM, Knuckleheads, and Madison NORML present: Harvest Fest Hippy Hideout! This is the official after party for 48th Annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival, so come on down and keep the good vibes rolling. Performers and participants include: Sweet Delta Dawn, FlowPoetry, Jay Vonn, BellyButton Club, Live Painting - Mara's Mellow Studio, Lighting - Paulding Lights