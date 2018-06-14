Sweet Delta Dawn

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: As part of the Summer In Your City event series, Madison Central BID is proud to present Live & Local, a FREE outdoor concert series that will highlight various local bands in the heart of Downtown. Live & Local will be every Thursday from 5:30-7:30 pm through September in Lisa Link Peace Park.

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
