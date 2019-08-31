Sweet Delta Dawn, One Human Band, Funkyard Dealers, Tuesday People

press release: Come one come all to the Sweet Delta Circus! Madison band Sweet Delta Dawn is hosting a summer concert series at Peace Park inspired by the release of their new album, "Midnight Circus". With performances by Tuesday People, Funkyard Dealers, One Human Band and Sweet Delta Dawn.

PLUS: FREE COOKIES from Insomnia Cookies; Live Painters; Circus Performers; Fire Spinning; Vendors.

FREE SHOW; ALL AGES

https://www.facebook.com/events/703347763441355/