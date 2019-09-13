Sweet Delta Dawn, Seaside Zoo, The Material Boys, Red Sunglasses

press release: Sweet Delta Dawn Presents: Sweet Delta Circus @ Peace Park! Come one come all to the Sweet Delta Circus! Madison, Wisconsin’s favorite jam band Sweet Delta Dawn is hosting a FREE, all ages summer concert series at Peace Park inspired by the release of their new album, Midnight Circus.

The Sweet Delta Circus is SPONSORED BY INSOMNIA COOKIES, who will be giving away 100 FREE COOKIES at the events. The Sweet Delta Circus will Feature live painters, hula hoopers, fire spinners, fire breathers, circus performers, vendors, & FUN TIMES!!!

Red Sunglasse: 4:00-4:30

The Material Boys: 4:30-5:45

Seaside Zoo: 6:00-7:30

Sweet Delta Dawn: 7:45-9:00

https://www.facebook.com/events/752409378487331/

Sweet Delta Dawn is a four piece rock ensemble from Madison consisting of a talented group of musicians and songwriters. Started in 2012, Sweet Delta Dawn has been a staple in the Madison jam community ever since. Sweet Delta Dawn plays a variety of progressive rock, jam, classic rock, jazz, funk, and modern music. “You will LOVE Sweet Delta Dawn!” raves The Frequency. “Great music on tap tonight” declares The Brink Lounge.