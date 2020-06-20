press release: The Brink Lounge Presents: Sweet Delta Duo (Downtown Madison Fundraiser Show)

Saturday, June 20 (SUMMER SOLSTICE), 9pm-11:30pm

Free Show (Donations Welcomed)

21+

***ALL DONATIONS GO TO HELP LOCAL DOWNTOWN MADISON BUSINESSES IN NEED.***

Join us at The Brink Lounge on Saturday, June 20, and help us ring in the summer of 2020!!! We'll be staying clean and safe as well as social distancing at the show. Limited capacity, so get there early, or tune in to the live stream and donate online!

Sweet Delta Duo Bio:

Sweet Delta Duo is an acoustic act from Madison, Wisconsin. Featuring two members of the Madison favorite Sweet Delta Dawn, they play a variety of blues, country, original music, and classic rock songs that everyone loves! Since 2012 Sweet Delta Dawn has been a staple in the Madison music community and has had the honor to play some of the region’s finest music venues. Sweet Delta Duo features Sweet Delta Dawn’s Jack Peterson on guitar and vocals, with Jeff Clarke on bass guitar and vocals.