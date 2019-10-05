Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks
press release: Saturday October 5, 3:00 pm
Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks
Waunakee Lions Club Annual Diabetes Awareness/Fundraiser Concert
For ticket information call 608-850-2533 (during business hours only) TICKETS $25 ADVANCE PURCHASE, $30 DAY OF SHOW.
Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music and Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash is a revue that showcases their biggest hits and shares stories about their lives, careers and impact on American music and culture. The show stars Lindsey Giese and Tom Waselchuk, backed up by The Dang-Its.
