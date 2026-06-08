media release: First Unitarian Society of Madison (FUS) announces “Sweet Justice,” a fundraiser to support immigrant communities and families in Wisconsin. The event takes place Friday, June 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. FUS is located at 900 University Bay Drive, Madison.

Admission is by donation; suggested amounts are $25, $50, or $100. While advance registration is encouraged, admission donations can also be made at the door (cash, check or credit accepted). Event proceeds will go to support Voces de la Frontera’s Legal Aid Fund and to provide direct assistance to families facing financial hardship due to ICE actions.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with time to enjoy desserts, coffee, and lemonade. Beer and wine will also be available for an extra donation.

The formal program begins at 7:00 p.m. and features Sara McKinnon, PhD, an expert in immigration and refugee issues, violence, and international/global politics. McKinnon will provide an overview of key issues in current immigration policy and politics in the Americas. She is a professor in the Department of Communication Arts at UW–Madison.

Other speakers will address the role that local schools and groups like Voces de la Frontera are playing in assisting immigrant families here in Dane County. A brief performance and sing-along with Singing Resistance will complete the evening.

Free childcare is available upon request. Childcare may be requested up to one week in advance through the event’s online registration form. You will be asked to provide your child(ren)’s name, age, and any relevant dietary or medical information.

Registration for the event is now open. Visit https://fusmadison.org/sweet_justice/ to register. Admission donations will also be accepted at the door. All who are interested in the challenges being faced by immigrants are warmly invited to attend.