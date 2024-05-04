media release There's a full afternoon of Madison Jazz Society activities in our Year End Party., with the following schedule:

1-3 PM, Student Jazz Showcase and jam

3:30-4:45, Performance by the Sweet Sheiks, a Milwaukee area traditional jazz band. This is a great group that I've heard in Milwaukee; don't miss them! And this is just set 1.

4:45-5:15, membership meeting. With snacks and cake.

5:15-6:45, Sweet Sheiks, set 2.

This will be another great afternoon of jazz and fun. Please put the date and location on your calendar, and join us for music led by some of Madison's and Milwaukee's finest young musicians.