SwifKick
to
Fireman's Park, DeForest Corner of DeForest Street and S. Durkee Street, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Friday Eve is here! DeForest Parks and Recreation encourages the community to come out and enjoy a night of live family friendly entertainment at Fireman's Park. Food vendors and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and relax as we kick off the weekend!
Info
Fireman's Park, DeForest Corner of DeForest Street and S. Durkee Street, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Music