media release: The popular September Swift Night Out Social fast approaches! Co-hosted by BIPOC Birding Club with the Feminist Bird Club-Madison Chapter, is returning for round two! Pack a dinner or grab some takeout, bring a lawn chair or blanket, and meet us out!

Final location will be announced the week of the event, so stay tuned! https://www.bipocbirdingclub.org/

We hope this evening will be the perfect opportunity for our members to socialize, meet new people who love birds, and of course learn about Chimney Swifts and their unique roosting behaviors! If you haven't visited a swift roost or participated in a Swift Night Out event before, you won't want to miss this. The spectacle of hundreds of Chimney Swifts pouring into the tall chimney is a sight to behold.

No RSVP required. There will be ample wide-open space for everyone to safely spread out. Extra binoculars will be available.

Be sure to bring: Food and drink for yourself, a blanket or lawn chair, a jacket for when the sun goes down, and your binoculars, although this is a sight that can easily be enjoyed without them.