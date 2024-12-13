Swifties & Kitties

Do your wildest dreams involve hanging out with cute kitties? 🐱 Do you shake it off to Taylor Swift's hits while singing and dancing?

On December 13th, Creekside Place Inc. and Misfit Felines are hosting Swifties and Kitties, an adoption night fundraiser filled with music, games, raffle baskets, fun, and of course, kitties!

From 5:30pm-8:30pm, stop down and see the cutest, cuddliest adoptable kitties that Misfit Felines has to offer. Enjoy a drink on us with your admission ticket, one of a kind Swiftie Merch in raffle baskets, cuddly kittens, and more! Cost of admission is $10 per person, or $35 for groups of 4.

Don't miss out, it'll be the best day to find your purrfect match!