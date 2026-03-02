Swim&Gym Shamrock Meet & Greet

media release: Join Swim&Gym Summer Camp for our Shamrock Meet & Greet Open House. Meet our team, tour the facility, play St. Patrick’s themed games, build a leprechaun trap, and hunt for hidden shamrocks. Families can enter to win a FREE week of camp and register on-site to secure their summer spot. Empower Martial Arts will be joining us with karate demonstrations. See why Swim&Gym is Madison’s favorite summer camp!

Taking place at Swim&Gym Summer Camp Midvale, 821 South Midvale Blvd.