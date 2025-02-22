Swim&Gym Summer Camp Open House & Community Food Drive

media release: Food insecurity is a major challenge in our community, and Swim&Gym is committed to making a difference. That’s why we’re hosting this Open House & Food Drive—to bring families together for a fun-filled afternoon while supporting local kids in need.

Join us on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at 1001 Deming Way, Madison, and help us fill the shelves at WayForward Resources' food pantry.

Come meet the counselors and celebrate Kristina and Ethan's recent partnership in Swim&Gym, LLC as we gear up for an amazing summer ahead. Families will get a sneak peek at our camp activities while enjoying a fun-filled afternoon of:

Open Swim – Splash and play in the pool!

Outdoor Games – Get active with exciting challenges!

Arts & Crafts – Unleash your creativity!

Meet the Camp Staff – Learn more about what makes Swim&Gym special!

Special Giveaways:

Goody Bag – Every attendee will receive a fun Swim&Gym goody bag!

Free Camp T-Shirt – Families that sign up for camp during the Open House will receive a FREE Swim&Gym camp t-shirt!

Show Love to Our Neighbors: Help us support Way Forward Resources by donating to their food pantry. Your generosity will go a long way in helping local families in need.

Come be part of the Swim&Gym community and see why our camp is the perfect place for summer fun! For more details, visit www.swimgymcamp.com or contact us at 608-800-7200. We look forward to seeing you there!